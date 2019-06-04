HARTLEPOOL BOROUGH COUNCIL: New mobile classroom unit plan at Hartlepool school

A new mobile classroom could be coming to a Hartlepool school if plans are approved by council bosses.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the mobile classroom to be placed at Catcote Academy on Catcote Road.

The school caters for secondary and post-16 students with a variety of special educational needs.

A design and access statement submitted by Julie Reed, who works in education services within the council, states it will provide extra space to teach students.

It said: “Catcote Academy is over-endowed with open space/playing area at the moment.

“The proposed structure is an existing prefabricated that will be removed from its current off site location and positioned on bespoke foundations.

“Access to the unit will be via new timber ramps to match those used on adjacent buildings.

“The internal layout will consist of two classrooms each with their own exit door with the main entrance held centrally in the East elevation.”

The single storey unit would also feature four storage rooms and two toilets, alongside the two classrooms.

Neighbouring properties and organisations have been consulted on the plans and to date no objections have been received.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming weeks.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0059.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service