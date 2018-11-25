Hartlepool Borough Council's telephone system and website down today

Hartlepool Borough Council’s telephone system and website will be unavailable today due to pre-planned essential maintenance.

Arrangements are in place so that residents can still contact the council.

The Emergency Duty Team can be contacted by ringing (01642) 524552.

Access to all other council services operating outside of normal hours can be achieved by ringing 07976 682489.

A council spokesman said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we carry out this essential maintenance work."