Hartlepool by-election: The odds on Conservatives winning May 6 poll are cut

1. 500-1: Hilton Dawson (North East Party)
Mr Dawson, formerly Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, helped launch the North East Party in 2014 and says: “I come to this election out of principle, to make the case for devolved democracy and fair taxation.”
Photo: UGC
2. 500-1: Nick Delves (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
Mr Delves, also known as The Incredible Flying Brick, says: "I think we want to move the Houses of Parliament up to Hartlepool because that would make Parliament a more friendly place."
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. 500-1: Gemma Evans (Women's Equality Party)
Ms Evans says domestic violence is a “huge, huge problem” nationwide and is calling on authorities to be held to account to help ensure victims' safety, adding: "“Harassment and violence is just something that all women are experiencing and we’ve just had enough.”
Photo: UGC
4. 500-1: Steve Jack (Freedom Alliance)
Mr Jack, who has opposed lockdowns during the pandemic, says: "“I feel privileged to be able to campaign for the rights of Hartlepudlians in this election. I will do my utmost to bring freedom back to this proud and spirited part of the country.”
Photo: Other 3rd Party