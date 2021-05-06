Hartlepool by-election: When can people vote and what time is the result due?

Hartlepool residents can vote for who they want to see become the town’s MP in the long-awaited Parliamentary by-election following Mike Hill’s sudden resignation in March.

All 36 Hartlepool Borough Council seats are also up for grabs while the public will help choose a Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner and a Tees Valley Mayor.

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm with residents notified on their polling card which polling station to visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool by-election count will take place at the town's Mill House Leisure Centre.

The verification for all four elections will take place at Mill House Leisure Centre once polls have closed.

After this process, the count will begin to see who will be Hartlepool's MP – with Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer 1/7 favourite to triumph and Labour’s Dr Paul Williams second favourite at 9/2 - before the result is expected to be revealed around 4am on Friday.

A Tory victory would grant the party their first Hartlepool MP since 1964.

Fourteen other candidates are also contesting the by-election.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

The counting of the council results, meanwhile, is expected to begin at 10am on Saturday morning with the results likely to be revealed at the Mill House in the early afternoon.

Residents will choose three councillors in each of 12 new wards, created following a review by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, with 108 candidates competing to be elected.

Any winner will need to clinch 19 seats otherwise the council could as now be led by a coalition.

In the Tees Valley Mayoral vote, residents will be able to choose between Conservative Ben Houchen, who is hoping to be re-elected in the position, and Labour's Jessie Joe Jacobs.

In the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election Labour's Matthew Storey, Conservative candidate Steve Turner, Liberal Democrat Chris Jones and independent Barrie Cooper are the four candidates contesting the position.

They are all sitting councillors or former councillors across the Tees Valley and will find out if they are successful on Friday afternoon when the result of the mayoral ballot will also be known.

The council, mayoral and PCC elections were all due to take place in May 2020 until they were postponed following the pandemic outbreak.

*Remember to follow our live overnight coverage of the Hartlepool by-election count at www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.