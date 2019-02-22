Hartlepool council chiefs defend ‘extravagant’ spending on awards ceremonies

Council chiefs have defended how much it has spent celebrating the achievements of the town’s young people.

An investigation by the TaxPayers’ Alliance showed Hartlepool Borough Council spent £31,349.73 between 20015 and 2018 on awards ceremonies.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance called such spending extravagant and said cash-strapped local authorities should prioritise essential services.

Hartlepool’s spending was the fourth highest out of 12 North East councils, although Sunderland and Stockton did not respond to the information request.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “The money was spent over a three-year period from 2015/16 to 2017/18 on two annual awards events per year to recognise the achievements of children and young people from across Hartlepool – one for looked after children and one for young people aged seven-19 and those aged seven-25 who have additional needs.

“Each of the events was attended by about 300 young people, their families and foster carers and key staff who support them.

“Those achievements ranged from overcoming adversity and volunteering in the community to sporting success and cultural contributions.

“The awards not only celebrate the fantastic achievements of our young people, they also play a vital role in helping to build our young people’s confidence and self-esteem and spur them on to greater things.

“Since our young people are the future of our town, this was money very well spent.”

The local authority in the North East that spent the most on awards ceremonies was Gateshead at more than £117,000 followed by Northumberland with over £56,000.

Third was North Tyneside Council with £34,414, while South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council did not spend anything.

Councils in London spent the most, with the average being well over double the English average.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “There’s nothing wrong with congratulating staff who work hard or celebrating local businesses, but councils should prioritise the essential services that they are paid to provide.

“It’s encouraging to see that so many councils were successful in negotiating sponsorship arrangements to pay for some ceremonies, and all local authorities in the UK should seek to do the same.”