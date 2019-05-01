Hartlepool councillors recommended to turn down 195 homes plan facing more than 50 objections

A decision is to be finally made on proposals for a new development for up to 195 homes which has gathered more than 50 objections from residents.

Planning officers at Hartlepool Borough Council have recommended outline proposals for up to 195 properties at the Seaview Park Homes estate off Easington Road are rejected.

To date 52 letters of objection have been received for the outline development, along with a 38-signature petition, raising issues such as noise, disruption, increased dog fouling, and negative impact on the character of the rural area.

A decision was due to be made on the plans at the planning committee meeting last month but councillors voted to defer the decision to first view the site to help make a decision.

Councillors will visit the site on the morning before the Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee meeting next Wednesday, when they will make a decision on the plans from Hill Enterprises Ltd.

A report from senior council planning officer Laura Chambers to go before the committee said the application lacks detail in relation to the design, scale and nature of development, and recommends it is refused.

It said: “The application as currently submitted, with key details withdrawn, does not provide sufficient detail to demonstrate that the number of dwellings proposed could be accommodated on the site without detriment to the character of the area.

“The proposed development by virtue of its location would result in urban sprawl, which would be detrimental to the character of the surrounding rural area.

“It is considered the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the development proposed can be accommodated on the site.”

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant states the development featuring one and two storey properties would also come with dedicated open spaces and play equipment

It said: “The proposed development would not cause a direct impact on the surrounding landscape, nature and heritage designations.

“The masterplan proposals will demonstrate improvements to existing public rights of way, enhancing pedestrian accessibility.”

However more than 50 objections submitted raised a number of concerns nearby residents had over the plans.

A Seaview Park Resident said: “The access road to the new development would be a disaster waiting to happen.

“This is a main route to and from Hartlepool reducing the speed limit is not an answer as the traffic now cant keep to 40mph let alone 30mph.”

Another said: “At the present time, Seaview Park is a quiet and, as far as we know, crime free area.

“We are concerned that by opening up this area to a development of this density, that situation will change.”

The site has been in use as a caravan park for a number of decades and has been developed further to include different properties at the site.

A decision will be made at the Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee meeting at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, May 8, at 10am.

