Hartlepool Mail poll shows more than 70% think Boris Johnson shouldn't resign over Supreme Court ruling

Gina Miller speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London gave their decision on Tuesday in a ruling on the legality of the Prime Minister's advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament until October 14.

The judges, led by the court's president Lady Hale, heard appeals over three days arising out of legal challenges in England and Scotland - which produced different outcomes.

The panel held unanimously that Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament.

Our poll asked ‘Should Boris Johnson resign over the supreme court ruling?’

Out of more than 1,300 votes, 71% believe the Prime Minister shouldn’t resign while the remaining 29% feel he should stand down.

Here’s what you had to say on the issue:

Jan Conner: “I don't like him one bit but don't think he should resign.”

David Dickinson: “The bloke is a compulsive liar and continually gets caught out every time. But the people of hartlepool are happy with a liar running the country as long as he ‘gets Brexit done’”

Scott Thompson: “Maybe Hartlepool did vote leave, but is it not the right of the people to vote again now it has been proven the leaders of the leave campaign have misled and lied about certain issues including Britain not having sovereign power of it’s own courts, where it was proven yesterday that we actually do.”

Dave Ryan: “I back Boris 100%. He's the only PM that has stud up for the people of the UK and the only PM that has followed through with his promises. Boris should be knighted.”

Adam Rollinson: “Remainer parties are calling for him to resign yet won't vote for a general election.. Because they know they'll get destroyed.”

Ian Elliott: “Why is it not illegal to ignore the referendum.”