Hartlepool Mail readers call for a ban on selling fireworks to the general public

Readers have had their say on fireworks.

As Bonfire Night, Tuesday, November 5 is just around the corner, readers have been sharing their views on the dangers of fireworks.

In a recent online poll we asked you: “Would you support a ban on selling to fireworks to the general public?”

Around 1,100 readers voted and 74% claimed that they should be banned as they are dangerous while 26% disagreed.

Readers had plenty to say about the issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay Laverick said: “Yes. Not only are pets affected. I am a parent of four who have ASD and fireworks can send them onto a panic attack. From September this can have a massive impact on us as a family because they are almost constantly going off. If they were kept to certain times i.e. in a proper display then we could work around them and not have our children in so much distress.”

Ronnie Hancox added: “Absolutely. Public displays only. How can the sale of what are basically explosives being sold to the public still be a good idea? A ban would stop the influx of people with burns and missing digits being admitted to A&E and also humans and pets don't have to suffer for weeks before and after the actual 'celebration'.”

Sean Dixon argued: “No, why should it be spoilt for the sensible ones. I personally hate fire work displays. I much rather set them of safely at home with a close up view / experience. Anything can become dangerous in the wrong hands, for example a car is a deadly weapon in the wrong hands, but we don't stop selling them to general public.”