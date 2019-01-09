Hartlepool MP Mike Hill invites Amber Rudd to come to Hartlepool to see effects of Universal Credit

MP for Hartlepool Mike Hill has called on pensions secretary Amber Rudd to come to Hartlepool to see the effects of the Government’s controversial Universal Credit.

The town was chosen as a pilot area for the new benefits system, which replaces six other benefits with a single monthly payment.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd. Photo Victoria Jones/PA Wire

But claimants and charities have reported problems including lengthy waits for initial payments and strict sanctions leading to some having to rely on food banks and soup kitchens.

This week, the government delayed seeking approval from MPs for a full nationwide roll-out of three million existing welfare claimants.

Instead Parliament will be asked to vote on transferring just 10,000 people to the Government’s flagship welfare reform.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Hill said: “In Hartlepool, one in five claimants lose their disability benefit, and we have an estimated nine food banks.

“We were one of the pilot areas for universal credit.

“Will the Secretary of State, as part of her investigations, please come to Hartlepool to see for herself the effects of universal credit on my constituents?”

Mrs Rudd was not in the chamber at the time, but Guy Opperman, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “I can certainly say that universal credit is something that the Government support wholeheartedly, and that the individual matters will be looked into.”

During an earlier debate Mrs Rudd said: “The purpose of universal credit is to replace an outdated benefits system, ensuring that people are better off in work and that support is targeted to the most vulnerable.

“We recognise the challenge that this cultural shift represents. We currently provide advance payments and a transitional housing payment to claimants coming on to universal credit.”

She added over £3 billion will be spent on transitional protections for 1.1 million households.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood urged the Government to halt the rollout completely saying it is pushing many people into poverty, rent arrears and food banks.

The Department for Work and Pensions said Mrs Rudd would respond directly to Mr Hill regarding his invite to Hartlepool.

A spokesperson added: “We have long said we will be taking a measured approach to rollout, ensuring the system works for everyone.

“We will begin by supporting 10,000 people onto the benefit from July 2019, providing tailored support throughout the process.

“We will keep Parliament up to date and Universal Credit remains on track to be fully rolled out by 2023.”