Hartlepool MP votes for Parliament to have final say on Brexit deal

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has explained why he backed a move which will allow Parliament to have a final say on the deal to leave the European Union.

Earlier this week the House of Commons again looked at the Brexit Bill and the amendments to it from the House of Lords.

The votes concerned Amendment 19, which gives Parliament a full say on the final deal.

The vote was about ensuring that Parliament gets to take back its full sovereign right to look at any final decision given we are leaving the EU.

Labour MP Mr Hill has previously voted against the wishes of his own party leader Jeremy Corbyn and voted against attempts to keep the UK in the European Economic Area (EEA) after Brexit.

Hartlepool voted heavily in favour to leave the EU in a referendum vote almost exactly two years ago.

Explaining his decision to vote in favour of the motion, Mr Hill said: “A House of Lords Ammendment to the Governments flagship Brexit Bill was defeated in the House of Commons by just 16 votes as the Government yet again managed to persuade its rebels that an option to require a vote still remains, should all else fail, under archaic laws.

“I supported triggering Article 50 in line with the wishes of my xonstituents, which means we are leaving the EU, last week.

“I voted against membership of or the creation of a duplicate British version of the European Economic Area, again in line with the wishes of the people of Hartlepool.

“I voted for Parliament to have a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.

“To be honest, the people wanted out of the EU and they will get it, but not at any cost.

“The Tories’ desperation to stave off their rebels was a site to behold, but at the end of the day they were backed yet again by the unswerving DUP whose reticence to reconvening the Northern Ireland Assembly, sorting out the Irish Border Post Brexit and complete opposition to changes to abortion laws speaks volumes.

“It’s pretty much like being stood on a cliff edge that you know to be crumbling.

“You really wouldn’t do it as a normal human being, and certainly not as a politician, but that is exactly where we are at right now as everybody knows fine well.

“The truth is that the Tories in their minds have won themselves a licence to implement Brexit whatever the consequences that will have on the people, jobs, trade, the NHS, public services, apprenticeships and industry.

“I truly get that people wanted out of the EU by a very large majority in Hartlepool, and I respect that, which is why I voted last week against the Lords Amendment on the EEA and earlier to invoke Article 50, but there have to be checks and balances to protect the interests of the people and democratically that duty should rest with Parliament.”

Mr Hill added: “The House also considered a revised version of the Dubs Amendment which allows for the reunification of refugee families.

“Given the terrible situation in the United States in which Donald Trump allowed the separation and imprisonment of children in cages.

“I thought it vital to vote to support family reunification. It was the decent thing to do and the most humane thing to do.”