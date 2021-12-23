Hartlepool residents urged to help shape how key community buildings will be used for the next five years

The Hubs launched in 2017 in community centres and libraries to bring a range of services from different organisations together under one roof.

Alongside the library service they host events, skills workshops, social groups, health and advice services and more.

But Hartlepool Borough Council says the way people use the Hubs and libraries continues to evolve including due to the impact of the pandemic.

Community Hub Central in York Road, Hartlepool.

Now the council has launched a 12-week public consultation to help it develop a strategy for the next five years and is asking residents to get involved.

It begins with a survey running from December 22 to January 19 asking people to comment on an initial draft vision.

Councillor Tim Fleming, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said the pandemic left those without internet access or skills disadvantaged and isolated and that Covid also impacted people’s mental health and finances.

He said: "We need to take all of this into account when developing a strategy for our Community Hubs which encompasses our ambitions of supporting people’s recovery from the pandemic and providing a vibrant and ambitious service which continues to make a significant contribution to the lives and wellbeing of our residents.”

The survey can be found online at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/community-hubs while paper copies and internet access is available in all the town’s Hubs and libraries.

