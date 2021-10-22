Hartlepool supermarket applies for longer alcohol sale hours over Christmas
A Hartlepool supermarket is applying to licensing chiefs to extend the hours it can sell alcohol over the festive period.
Aldi, in Dunston Road, has submitted an application to Hartlepool Borough Council to vary its premises licence.
Store bosses wish to amend the hours it can sell or supply alcohol to 6am to midnight every day of the week annually between December 16 and January 1.
Alcohol supplied would be drank off the premises.
But the licence adds the store is not seeking to alter its opening hours, which currently are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
People have until Monday, October 25, to comment on the application.
Any representations must relate to at least one of the Licensing Act's licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance, public safety and protection of children from harm.
Email [email protected] or write to The Licensing Team, Hartlepool Borough Council, Civic Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY.