Hartlepool's former Corporation Club and neighbouring car wash to be knocked down as part of £16.4m regeneration plan
Applications had previously been lodged with Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) to knock down the Corporation Club, known as the Clippy, in Whitby Street, and a car wash next to it.
Submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council, the plans aim to support the development of a screen industries production village in the area which is being carried out using millions in Levelling Up funding.
The local authority bought the Corporation Club after it closed for good last year after more than 50 years.
The works will see the building knocked down to foundation level, with the existing site to be levelled and backfilled, while the adjacent Diamond Car Wash building, also owned by the council, is to be flattened at the same time.
A council design and access statement noted the “complex timescales for demolition” mean the proposals represent “a key step in progressing the production village works”.
It said: “The demolition of the site is the first phase in ensuring a long term use for the site is developed that enhances the Innovation and Skills Quarter and provides a setting for the Hartlepool production village in a key location.”
It added the “final end use design is currently being developed” but it will “include a mix of public realm and potential workshop spaces to support the creative sector and the film and TV industries.”
Hartlepool was successful in securing a £16.4million grant from the previous Government’s Levelling Up department to deliver the production village programme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.