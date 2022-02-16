Health Secretary Sajid Javid gives thumbs up to pharmaceutical firm creating 350 jobs on Hartlepool's doorstep

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies expects it to be up and running by late 2023, and will further build on the North East’s reputation as a leader in life science developments – spearheading advancements in medicines, treatments and vaccines to bolster preparations against future domestic and global health threats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Secretary Sajid Javid visiting Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Mr Javid, who visited on Tuesday, February 15, said it will be vital in powering the country’s response to some of today’s most urgent global health challenges and deliver life-changing medicines and vaccines to patients in need.

Later in the day, the Health and Social Care Secretary visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary to tour its facilities and their benefits for patients.

Mr Javid said: “Visiting Teesside and Doncaster, I’ve seen and heard prime examples of what makes this country one of the best in the world at not only improving the lives of patients, but also developing my innovative medicines and treatments to protect us and our international partners.

“The expansion of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies site will not only benefit the local economy through the creation of hundreds of jobs – the development of medicines and vaccines means we will be continue to be prepared for potential future health threats.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid visiting Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Martin Meeson, chief executive if Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies said: “The Secretary of State’s visit demonstrates the crucial role of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies across health, science and innovation in the UK.

“It was great to introduce him to our talented team and showcase how we’re spearheading many different advances in medicines and vaccines – not only for Novavax – but also the hundreds of other projects we’re working on across our global manufacturing network.

“We also talked about the future and how Fujifilm is investing £400 million to develop the Billingham site – this is a really significant investment in British biotechnology, one of the biggest ever, and will create around 350 new jobs.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.