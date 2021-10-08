How much each Hartlepool councillor received in expenses in latest full financial year

For the financial year 2020-21, the provisional accounts says the council’s 33 elected members received a total of £337,507.

That was up slightly from the previous year when the figure was £332,157.

Each councillor received a Basic Allowance while some also got a Special Responsibility Allowance for additional particular leading roles.

Cllr Christopher Akers-Belcher (Foggy Furze) who stood down at the May local elections received £16,660 comprising an £8,330 Basic Allowance and £8,330 Special Responsibility Allowance.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher (Manor House) received £9,718 made up of the £8,330 Basic Allowance and a £1,388 Special Responsibility Allowance.

Expenses for former Seaton councillor were £2,389 for the period April 1 to August 2, 2020, including a Special Responsibility Allowance of £291.

James Brewer (Hart ward) received the £8,330 Basic Allowance only.