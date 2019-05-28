How to have a say on Hartlepool's housing priorities for the next five years

A new strategy to help shape housing priorities for the next five years in Hartlepool is being developed by civic chiefs.

Residents are being asked to help develop Hartlepool Borough Council's new Housing Strategy for 2019 to 2024 by taking part in an online survey.

The council wants to hear from people about what their housing priorities are and whether they chime with the local authority's

It is also seeking the views of other stakeholders including developers, registered housing providers, landlords, voluntary sector organisations and other partners.

The council is required it to take an overview of all housing related issues, including the state of the housing market, condition of homes and access to social housing, and achieving sustainable communities.

The online survey is being run alongside workshops at which representatives from a range of stakeholder organisations will discuss the three main topics that will form the basis of the new strategy.

They include delivering more new homes including more affordable homes, making the best use of existing homes including regenerating and improving areas of the town and supporting vulnerable people with specific housing needs.

Karen Kelly, Housing Strategy Team Leader at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The survey is an opportunity for residents to comment on the priorities and aims for the new strategy.

“This way, we feel that the new strategy will be truly representative of the views of stakeholder organisations and the wider community.”

Hartlepool has seen a number of housing developments completed in recent years including Elwick Rise, near High Tunstall, with plans for hundreds more in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, councillors granted outline planning permission for 500 new homes at Upper Warren, near Bishop Cuthbert, south of the A179 in a £58m development.

The Housing Strategy survey runs until Wednesday, July17, and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

The results will be used to develop the first draft of the new strategy.

To take part in the survey visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/housing-strategy

For further information please contact Karen Kelly on (01429) 284117 or karen.kelly@hartlepool.gov.uk.