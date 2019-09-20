How you can have your say on proposed change to colour of taxis in Hartlepool

The consultation has been launched on a proposal to change the colour of Taxis in Hartlepool.

This follows a recent decision of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Licensing Committee to begin consulting on a number of proposed amendments to the town’s Taxi Licensing Policy, including the scrapping of the yellow-only rule.

The change has been formally requested by the owners of 60 hackney carriages, around 45% of the entire hackney carriage fleet in Hartlepool.

The request from drivers is the current yellow is replaced by a ‘standard manufacturer’s colour’ such as white, black or silver.

Council bosses said a change to the yellow-only rule would not require existing hackney carriages to be resprayed and there would be a transition period of up to eight years.

The council has now launched its consultation and the proposals be viewed online at https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/info/20023/licences_and_permits/537/taxi_licensing_policy and residents can have their say.

Any responses should be made to licensing@hartlepool.gov.uk no later than 8th November.

They can also be submitted by post to Trading Standards & Licensing Manager, Hartlepool Borough Council, Civic Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY.

Ian Harrison, the council’s trading standards and licensing manager, said: “At present, any vehicle to be licensed as a hackney carriage must be re-sprayed to the appropriate shade of yellow.

“Those requesting a change of colour have stated that a move to a “standard” colour that is readily available from manufacturers will significantly reduce costs.”

He had previously noted at the Licensing Committee meeting there are ‘pros and cons’ to the colour change, stating some might want to keep the ‘iconic’ yellow colour as it has been around for a long time.

He added the change would also make it cheaper to repair damaged vehicles, and it would address difficulties faced by insurance companies in sourcing temporary replacements for yellow cars that have been damaged or written off.

A number of other amendments to the Taxi Licensing Policy are also being proposed, including changes to vehicle age restrictions and the process for carrying out driver criminal record checks.