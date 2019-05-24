‘I believe now is the time to put the heart back into Hartlepool’: New ceremonial mayor and deputy for Hartlepool sworn in

The new ceremonial mayor of Hartlepool said it is an ‘understatement to say she is proud and honoured’ after being formally sworn in to the position.

Coun Brenda Loynes, who represents the Rural West ward, was appointed to the role when the annual council meeting reconvened for the ceremonial ceremony on Thursday night.

Hartlepool mayor, Coun Brenda Loynes

Her consort for the year will be her husband Den Loynes, who she thanked for his support as she was sworn in.

Coun John Lauderdale, who represents the Burn Valley ward, will serve as deputy ceremonial mayor for the year, after being nominated for the role by Coun Ged Hall, with Coun John Tennant seconding.

Coun Loynes said she was looking forward to serving the town for the year ahead, adding it is an exciting time for Hartlepool.

She said: “As someone born and bred in Hartlepool, to say I’m proud and honoured to become the ceremonial mayor is an understatement to say the least, it is a huge honour.

“Den and I are looking forward to a busy civic year representing Hartlepool, the town we both love. In particular we are looking forward to visiting Hartlepool’s wonderful schools and colleges, care homes, children’s centres and youth projects.”

She will be raising money for Pansies Breast Cancer Support Group during the year, a charity she said was very close to her heart, along with the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Harbour.

She said: “I’m a big supporter of the new Love Hartlepool campaign which is all about singing our town’s praises and promoting our success far and wide.

“As I travel around the region in my capacity as ceremonial mayor I intend to do just that, I believe now is the time to put the heart back into Hartlepool, it is time for us to work together to do that.

“This is a particularly exciting time in the history of Hartlepool as visible and exciting changes are happening for all to see, we should be proud of what has been achieved and excited we are working together to shape a brighter future for everyone in the borough.”

She was nominated for the role by new council leader Coun Shane Moore, which was seconded by her Conservative colleague Coun Mike Young.

Coun Young said: “Brenda is like a mother figure to me, she’s been a mentor to me for almost eight years, she is the voice of reason, she is a wonderful lady.

“She knows what people need, even before they ask sometimes.”

The ceremony also saw musical performances from pupils at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School and Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service