'I’ll keep fighting for fairness for Hartlepool' says Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash

Council tax is a flawed system that requires comprehensive reform, or outright abolition. It is hammering towns like Hartlepool.

The current council tax framework is inherently regressive, disproportionately affecting lower-income households while favouring wealthier areas.

This tax is levied based on property value rather than income, resulting in residents in less affluent regions paying a higher percentage of their income compared to their wealthier counterparts.

For instance, a Band A property, most common in Hartlepool, incurs a council tax bill of £1,585.08.

In stark contrast, a Band A property in affluent Westminster is taxed at just £648.78.

Remarkably, even a Band F property in Westminster, which is valued higher, incurs a lower tax bill of £1,405.67 than a Band A property in Hartlepool.

For Band H properties, which are valued over £320,000, Westminster’s council tax is £1,946.32, while Hartlepool residents face a staggering £4,755.22!

This disparity is nothing short of scandalous.

Comparative figures from various local authorities highlight this injustice.

In Hartlepool, nearly 25% of households live in poverty, yet the council tax system fails to alleviate their financial strain.

Conversely, affluent areas like Richmond upon Thames report only 12% living in poverty, yet their council tax rates are comparatively lower.

The situation is worsened by significant funding cuts to local councils, forcing them to rely heavily on council tax for essential services.

Hartlepool has suffered around £235 million in cuts since 2013, leading to diminished services that disproportionately impact the most vulnerable residents.

This cycle of inequality continues to entrench hardship for towns like Hartlepool, which are left behind in a system that overlooks their needs.

As residents of Hartlepool and similar towns navigate rising costs and dwindling services, the demand for a fairer council tax system, one that considers ability to pay rather than mere property value, grows stronger. Change is urgently needed for these communities to secure a more equitable future.

Next week I will be forming the first All-Party Parliamentary Group for Council Tax Reform.

This will bring together politicians from across the political spectrum to seek solutions and advocate for meaningful change.

I’ll keep fighting for fairness for Hartlepool.