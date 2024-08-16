Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved to expand a successful childminding business to allow them to look after more young people.

Applicant Silvia Marina Carrillo Perez has been operating a childminding business there, known as Marina’s Amigos, since August 2022.

The proposals allow further space at the property to be used to increase the number of children who can be cared for from 12 to 20.

Marina’s Amigos childminding business has won planning permission to expand.

It will also involve doubling the number of full-time staff members from four to eight, with the business operating from 7.30am to 5pm from Tuesdays to Fridays.

The applicant noted pick-up and drop-off times for children are staggered to help allay traffic issues, managed via a phone app.

The proposals were approved by seven votes to one at the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Perez said: “It’s definitely good news for us.

“We’ve got really high demand, we’ve got about 42 children on our waiting list as it stands, so it will be good news for families as well that we’ll be able to offer a few more spaces.”

She added that, although the approval increases their maximum capacity to 20 children, for the time being they will just be taking a total of 16 children to ensure they continue their “very personalised” approach.

The approval came despite planning officers recommending the proposals were refused, raising concerns around adverse impacts on “the character of the area and neighbour amenity” along with highway safety and parking issues.

Councillors approved the application due to the drop-off measures in place and the fact other childcare providers in the area operate out of similar properties.

Jonathan Brash, the Hartlepool MP and former councillor for the Burn Valley ward, where the site is located, accompanied the applicant at the meeting.

He said: “We are absolutely desperate for childcare places in Hartlepool right now.

“This business already exists, it is already here and there is no detrimental impact to the character of the area.”

Five objections had been lodged by residents amid concerns the development could have a negative impact on the neighbourhood and add to existing car parking problems.