'Like snakes and ladders' - how you reacted as Theresa May wins confidence vote in Parliament

Readers are calling for the Prime Minister to push on with Brexit after winning a confidence vote in her leadership.

Outside No.10 Downing Street, Theresa May pledged to hold cross-party talks in a bid to find the best Brexit deal for the country, after her own deal was voted down in the House of Commons earlier this week.

On our Facebook pages we asked you for your views on Mrs May's victory - and what should happen next.

There were calls from all sides of the Brexit debate - some demanding that we go on with Brexit regardless of having no deal in place, others saying the time is right for a general election.

Some of you also urged Mrs May to resign in favour of someone who "has faith" in Britain, while others pleaded with her to "get us a good deal".

Here is how you reacted on our social media pages:

Dave Potts: "We have to accept the vote that keeps her in so why are they not accepting our vote which is out."

Carol Watson: "Take us to a No Deal or resign."

Pat Robson: "Give us our country back."

Jack Reid: "Let's get out of the EU as soon as possible and take control of our country to do that which is necessary."

David Patterson: "This is all a dance to lead to a second vote."

Chris Mckay: "Anyone else get the feeling that No Deal will be left until last?"

Bill Walton: "Put Article 50 back and renegotiate. Labour have no chance with Corbyn in charge."

Ryan Armitage: "General election."

David Barber: "Like snakes and ladders ... back to square one."

Lee Diston: "The whole of the UK Government are providing a panto for the nation. Enjoy it!"

Alan Dunwiddie: "Don’t like her, but just keep her chugging along until March 29."

Julian Wilkinson: "Resign in favour of someone who has faith in Britain."

Stephen Moran: "If the EU won't budge on the deal when May goes back then we should just leave and get on with it, might be a bit rocky at first but things will be fine in the long run."

Billy Bastow: "Well done Mrs May, now let her get on with Brexit and get us a good deal."

Michael Devany: "This is getting more embarrassing by the day. The European leader must be thinking 'You want to leave the EU? With this bunch of amateurs in charge? Best of luck!'"

Diane Tucker: "She doesn't know what she is doing. We should stay in the EU [and] do more with that divorce money [and] have a General Election."