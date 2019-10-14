Hartlepool Borough Council has maintained the same rate for its local council tax support (LCTS) scheme since 2014/15 but councillors have now called for it to be reviewed, claiming it could reduce the need for an overall council tax increase.

Hartlepool Borough Council has maintained the same rate for its local council tax support (LCTS) scheme since 2014/15 but councillors have now called for it to be reviewed, claiming it could reduce the need for an overall council tax increase.

The council currently offers a 12% cut in local council tax support to working-age household claimants, and finance officers recommended this is continued for 2020/21.

This means they have to pay a minimum 12% of their council tax, with councils required to fully protect low income pensioners eligible for LCTS support.

However councillors on the finance and policy committee voted in favour of launching a consultation to explore increasing the rate to up to 20%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said raising the rate to 20% rather than 12% would provide an increase in funds which would reduce the need to increase council tax.

He said: “It should be a consideration as part of the budget settlement to the council.

“As elected members we need to consider it in the round, because in actual fact do you affect the council tax of 8,700 [working age LCTS claimers] or do you actually benefit 40,000 households in Hartlepool by not raising council tax by as much.

“Hartlepool is the fastest growing local authority in the area so there is an argument to be said in order to accelerate growth make Hartlepool more attractive, and you make Hartlepool more attractive if you have a lower council tax.”

Deputy council leader Coun Mike Young raised a motion of going to a consultation over the LCTS, which was backed by councillors.

He said: “It’s an important decision and I think because there are so many uncertainties in the budget as we sit here now I would suggest that we do need to go to consultation and look at it from a 12, 14, 16, 18, 20% perspective.”

Council finance officers had recommended sticking with the 12% rate, with a report adding they had wanted to avoid implementing LCTS cuts of 20% as part of its strategy to support vulnerable households.

Chris Little, director of finance and policy on the council, warned about the impact of increasing the cut to LCTS to 20%.

He said: “I think what we need to emphasise as is highlighted in the report, other authorities in the Tees Valley are moving away from 20% schemes and are coming down.

“I think we have a concern although you could budget for that need, it would be a concern you would put more of a burden on low income households, I think we would probably see arrears start to increase.”