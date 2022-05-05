About a third of seats on Hartlepool Borough Council are being put to the ballot today (Thursday, May 5), with contests in all 12 of the wards which make up the local authority.

The ruling coalition between the Conservatives, Independent Union and several independent councillors could face a shake-up, depending which way results fall.

But the Labour Party will also be hoping to regain ground lost in recent years – culminating in the election of town MP Jill Mortimer – and finding its own route back to power.

Polling stations for polls on Thursday, May 5, will be open from 6am - 10pm.

Where can I vote?

See Hartlepool Borough Council’s website for a full list of polling stations.

I’ve got a postal vote but haven’t posted it yet

Postal votes can still be used, even if you missed the deadline for postage, just take it to your polling station or Electoral Registration Office and hand it in there by 10pm.

If you haven’t posted it because it’s been damaged, you should be able to collect a replacement up to 5pm.

I haven’t registered to vote – is it too late?

Unfortunately yes, the deadline to register passed on Thursday, April 14.

But you can make sure you’re ready to vote in the next round of elections.

I can’t make it to a polling station – what should I do?

It’s too late mail a postal ballot (if you have one) and the deadline to arrange a proxy vote has already passed, but an emergency request can still be made by contacting the city council’s electoral services department.

How many council seats are up for grabs in this round of elections?

There are 13 seats being contested – one in each of the borough’s 12 council wards, plus a second in Rural West following the death of Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes.

What are the key results to watch out for?