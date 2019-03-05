Love Hartlepool: What you said about the campaign designed to sing the town's praises in wake of Skint Britain show

Plans to launch a campaign showcasing all of Hartlepool's positives has been backed by those living in the town.

Council chiefs announced their intentions to launch the Love Hartlepool project following the broadcast of Skint Britain, a documentary shown on Channel 4 investigating the impact of Universal Credit.

Hartlepool was one of the pilot areas for the Government's roll-out of Universal Credit - but people were quick to hit back at the show's portrayal of the town, which many said "only showed the worst".

As the council confirmed its intention to "sing the town's praises and promote its successes far and wide" with the new campaign, you got in touch on social media to share your views on your town, the project and Skint Britain.

Many criticised the makers of the programme and leapt to Hartlepool's defence, sharing your support for the new campaign ahead of its official launch.

Enjoying the sunshine at Seaton Carew - what's not to love?!

Some of you also shared their pride at living in Hartlepool, past and present, and urged others to support the project to show the town at its best.

Here's what you had to say about the campaign on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Stephen Picton: "Hoping everyone gets behind it."

Hannah Louise Smith: " I'm proud to live in Hartlepool. The company is just picking on a small town. They need to show the really bad towns and cities not the small, old, industrial ones. #LoveHartlepool."

We'd love to hear the reasons why you Love Hartlepool.

Jennifer Wilson: "I'm originally from Peterlee but spend many days out in Hartlepool after watching the documentary I said to my husband 'they have made it look really bad' yes some parts might be like that, every place has bad areas but to show Hartlepool in this light was a disgrace it has more good than bad and they should have shown the good, don't be put off visiting."

Adam Martin: "I lived there for eight years. Just by Ward Jackson Park. I loved the place and the people are the salt of the earth. I miss it and would go back in a flash. Probably will do once my kids are grown."

Susan Macintosh: "Hartlepool is a lovely place to live, I am up [in] Scotland now but Hartlepool will always be home, I was disappointed they only showed the worst of it, as every town has good and bad, a shame they just showed the bad."

Andy Hagon: "Great idea! Where can we find more information about it?"

Lee Wilmot: "We live in a great town, yes it has its down sides but what town doesn't?"

We'd love to hear the reasons why you Love Hartlepool - and what you the love the most.