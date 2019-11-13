Mail readers say election pacts don't affect who people vote for

Readers have had their say on election pacts.

On Tuesday, November 12, in a social media poll we asked you: “Do election pacts make a difference to who people vote for?” and asked you to share your opinions in the comments.

An election pact is when a party or candidate reaches an agreement not to stand a candidate in a seat to give others a chance of winning it.

They have been happening among both pro and anti-Brexit lines in the UK but the majority readers have claimed that won’t affect who people vote for.

Out of the 372 readers who voted, 64% voted ‘no’ while 36% voted ‘yes.’

This is what you had to say.

Many readers headed to the comments to share who they would vote for.

Paul McKenna said: “They all promise you the earth just to get in power. Then when they do, they do a few of the promises but not all.”

Carol Burton added: “It doesn’t matter who you vote for, they all promise the earth but deliver nothing.”

Adrian Paul commented: “Fed up of it all! All these election promises just to gain votes!”

John Palmer argued: “Daft poll really. If you normally vote for a party that doesn’t field a candidate then of course it changes your normal choice.”