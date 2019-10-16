As part of the 2018 Hartlepool Local Plan, Wynyard is allocated to deliver approximately 732 homes in the area, and the document states a masterplan must be produced to help guide development.

The masterplan, jointly produced with Stockton Borough Council due to the position of the site, covers issues such as phasing, access and infrastructure, housing, community facilities, landscaping and open space and design.

The document would be used to help guide developments in the area, make sure they provide the needed infrastructure and ensure it complies with the Hartlepool Local Plan.

A report from Andrew Carter, council assistant direct of economic growth and regeneration said the growth of Wynyard is key to the development of Hartlepool and the masterplan is an important part of that.

It said: “The overall area of Wynyard has been identified as a major location for housing and employment growth by both Hartlepool and Stockton Borough Councils and is detailed within their respective Local Plans.

“The masterplan is vital in ensuring the necessary infrastructure comes forward in a planned and coordinated manner and moves away from the piecemeal development which has occurred over recent years.

“If adopted, the masterplan should help to ensure that developments which come forward in the area deliver (or contribute towards the delivery through developer and/or legal agreements) the necessary infrastructure and community facilities to create a sustainable community at Wynyard.”

The masterplan will be presented to the Regeneration Services Committee at its meeting on Friday for proposed endorsement by the council.

Some work on the Wynyard site development has already begun, with further planning applications lodged with the council over recent months and remain under consideration.

These include plans from Duchy Homes for 67 three, four and five bedroom properties to be built on land at Wynyard Park North, off the A689 Hartlepool Road.