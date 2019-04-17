Meet the candidates for Burn Valley in the Hartlepool council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

We will concentrate on a ward each day, and today we will start the run- through by looking at the two people standing in the Burn Valley ward.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why they should vote for them, and here’s what they had to say.

ANN JOHNSON (LABOUR PARTY)

I am driven for this role out of passion for communities, people and change.

I want to see safe areas where families can go and relax in peace.

I want to task Cleveland Police with providing monthly details of the activity of the Ward PCSO, so I can let residents know they are receiving the service as promised, and also that Burn Valley ward is policed to the standard that reassures residents’ peace of mind they are not living in fear of criminality.

Born in the Ward and spending my formative years living there, I feel I can now give something back.

Across the Ward I intend to support and work with each of the residents’ groups to increase membership and help to foster a sense of true community.

I see the Burn Valley park as being pivotal in helping to create this safe family/community environment and I will push HBC to ensure that all that should be done for the Burn Valley will be done.

Vote for me and I will deliver the change you crave in every area. Burn Valley will no longer be classed as the forgotten park.

GED HALL (INDEPENDENT)

I am standing again in Burn Valley ward for LG [Local Government] elections in 2019. To put it mildly, politicians are not the flavour of the month!

My committees at present are Licensing, Audit & Governance, full Council and South & Central forum. Previously I was on policy-making committees, notably Adult Services under the executive Mayor and children’s committee.

Also, I am a supporter of residents associations, Burn Valley North and Oxford Road.

I have set out the routine issues on a daily basis for any councillor – I mention 10, fly-tipping, dog mess, refuse collections, noise nuisance, ward budgets, road repairs, street lighting, planning matters, CCTV and encouraging businesses and organisations.

It is vital that any councillor has to be available and preferably living in the ward and working locally. I am very fortunate that I have no car and speak to residents every day.

I mention a few community activities, past and present: Samaritans, Sea Cadets, governor of Sacred Heart, Trincomalee Trust, 50+ forum, Learning Disability forum and I was privileged to accept the invitation to HM Queen’s Garden Party in 2016.