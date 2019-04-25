Meet the candidates for Manor House for the Hartlepool Borough Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

We are concentrating on a ward each day, and today we will be looking at the four people standing in the Manor House ward.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why you should vote for them, and here’s what they had to say.

ALLAN BARCLAY (SOCIALIST LABOUR PARTY)

I have worked to make the area a better place. I have always put the ward first and defended front line services and local investment.

I have achieved the following:

Helped over 300 residents and their families with issues and concerns;

Attracted much needed funding for parking improvements and road safety schemes;

Supported a FREE Bulky Waste Scheme – helping over 200 residents a year dispose of waste;

Protected the green spaces within the ward;

Given assistance with school uniforms;

Provided FREE holiday activities and a proper meal for over 250 local children.

The Socialist Labour Party stands for:

Putting bus services back into public ownership. This would mean more buses on our estates and stop residents being cut off after 6pm;

Local NHS services delivered in Hartlepool - not in Stockton or Middlesbrough;

Support the withdrawal from the European Union.

Invest in and protect local services – By Hartlepool for Hartlepool.

I served our country honourably for 24 years in the Royal Engineers and have respectfully served you as your Councillor for 6 years.

As Hartlepool’s Armed Forces Champion I sincerely hope you can support my campaign to be re-elected.

ANDY LOYNES (LOCAL CONSERVATIVES)

I have been a Conservative Party supporter for a very long time.

My passion is to see the town do well and for residents by securing jobs with fair wages.

I have seen a lot of money being spent on Labour vanity projects but it seems that there still isn’t any money for those most vulnerable in the town!

Manor ward has been run by Labour for too long! I want to bring real change.

Local Conservatives are seen as being the party that punches above its weight in the council and we want to raise the number of councillors we have to bring actual change for the betterment of all.

We can only do this by having more Councillors seated in the chamber.

I want to support officers to continue their fantastic work with children in looked after care, vulnerable adults and older people and as someone who has worked all their life, I think it is now an opportunity for me to give something back to the people of Hartlepool.

DAVID MINCHER (UKIP)

My name is David Mincher and I am a lifelong resident of Hartlepool .

I was brought up in the Manor House Ward and am aware of the various problems facing the residents of the ward.

If elected I will make the following issues my main priority:

Council Tax is too high and should be frozen for up to 3 years;

I will listen to the concerns of the residents regarding the massive housing developments planned for the area;

Campaign for improved youth facilities in the ward;

I will work with the various agencies to tackle anti-social behaviour;

Tackle the ongoing problems of fly tipping and dog dirt, particularly in the Summerhill /Brierton Lane area;

Find funding to repair potholes and cracked paving stones.

If you have any issues which you would like to discuss with me I can be contacted on 07468909047.

Your vote is important to me and I appreciate your support.

RON WATTS (LABOUR PARTY)

It’s a huge honour to have been selected by Manor House Labour Party members to be their candidate in May’s local elections.

I have lived in and around Hartlepool all my life, I love the town and most of all its people. I have had experience as a councillor, and if elected will hit the ground running.

I am part of a group within Hartlepool Labour Party that is trying to bring change to our Council and our town.

We need to change direction and begin to revitalise our local economy.

We must adopt policies that will promote Community Wealth growth. Using council’s resources to promote Hartlepool businesses, who employ Hartlepool people, and offer apprenticeships for our young people.

If elected I will work hard for the people of Manor House, I will hold regular Ward surgeries and produce regular newsletters to keep residents informed.

In the coming weeks I will try to meet and talk to as many people.

Please give me and the Labour Rose your support on May 2nd so that we can bring the necessary change to our town. Accept no imitations!

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service