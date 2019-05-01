Meet the candidates in the Hart ward for the Hartlepool Borough Council elections 2019

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to elect a new-look Hartlepool Borough Council.

The Mail has given every candidate the opportunity to outline why they should be selected and today it is the turn of those contesting the Hart ward.

James Brewer (Independent Union)*

Since winning the By-Election in October last year, I have been doing all I can to deliver on the pledges I made.

To work alongside fellow Councillor Tom Cassidy, to get more action on the Merlin Way crossing with significant progress, to support new plans for improving Bishop Cuthbert, to work alongside Cleveland Police and make our streets safer.

Six months is not long enough for any councillor to complete these pledges, therefore I am asking you to re-elect me so I can continue the work I have been doing on your behalf.

I have also made myself available for extra Ward meetings, to give residents more opportunities to raise their ward issues with me, this was something that residents wanted and I have delivered.

We must take this opportunity to challenge the Labour Party, to force a No Overall Control Council; that forces ALL Parties around the table to deliver as much as we can for residents and not play Party politics.

I ask you to re-elect me on May 2nd.

Aileen Kendon (Labour Party)

Who we elect matters because councillors shape the key decisions that impact our everyday life. I live in our community and I am passionate about standing up for it.

I am fighting for real change and I need your support to make that change a reality.

We must end the ‘build now, plan later’ approach that has seen developers avoid their obligations around road safety and green spaces. Over development of homes and commercial units, no school or community building to support our young people, creating more problems with poor air pollution and bad parking around existing schools.

We must tackle crime & ASB by engaging with our young people, and I want to see mobile cameras being used in hot spot areas to ensure those who carry out this kind of behaviour are brought to justice.

The council must tackle litter, dog fouling and dangerous parking within our communities, enforcement, we need more officers completing this task.

We must have councillors who listen and engage with ALL residents. Whether it’s the community forest in Clavering, or over development in Bishop Cuthbert, too many parts of our ward feel they get no support.

I want that to change. I will be a councillor that puts residents first.

*Sitting candidate.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service.