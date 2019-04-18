Meet the De Bruce candidates out for your votes in the Hartlepool council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

We will concentrate on a ward each day, and today we will be looking at the three people standing in the De Bruce ward.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why you should vote for them, and here’s what they had to say.



ROB COOK (LABOUR PARTY)

The first responsibility of all councillors is to represent the people who elected them, something I have done for the last 15 years.

I want to help our young people without jobs and no hope of getting one and the children/families of the De Bruce ward who live on the breadline.

I am determined to keep services within council’s control and not allow private companies to reap the benefits.

I am a governor of Barnard Grove School and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and will continue to support our young children.

I am on the board of West View Project and West View Advice and Resource Centre working closely with residents and their families.

I will continue to help to bring jobs, businesses and prosperity to De Bruce ward and this great town of ours.

I will continue to fight against universal credit and poverty.

My vision for the De Bruce ward is to create a safe, clean, healthy environment where we will all feel secure in our own homes.

Please vote Rob Cook on 2nd May. Help me to continue to fight for you the residents of De Bruce ward.



KAREN KING (THE FOR BRITAIN MOVEMENT)

I live in De Bruce Ward and have a background in teaching and volunteer work.

I’m standing in this election because it’s time the needs of local residents are put first.

Too many of our councillors are simply enjoying the status associated with chairing committees and ceremonial roles without actually doing anything for you, or are preoccupied with involvement in failing charities.

As your councillor, I won’t simply complain about government cuts, I’ll take positive action to tackle the problems in De Bruce.

Through talking to local people I have a good understanding of the changes that YOU want to see made.

This won’t happen unless you vote Karen King on May 2nd. It’s time for change in De Bruce. Vote For Britain.

No more Council Tax Rises

Speed Control Measures on West View Road

Increase Street Policing

Stop Excessive Council Borrowing

Reduce Costs for Social Housing Tenants

DAVE NICHOLSON (LOCAL CONSERVATIVES - no picture supplied)

As a Conservative activist I have enjoyed working with the local party helping them with their local and general election campaigns, delivering leaflets and talking to people about what they want to see happen in the town.

I have been an advocate seeing through the existing Conservative councillors what fantastic work they do, bringing about change that is positive for residents.

The number of vanity projects we see from Labour versus the amount of money being spent on those most in need is something that locally we need to address.

If I was elected to council, I would represent the views of as many residents as I could and ask the difficult questions.

My past career required me to be good at negotiation, a good people person and someone who could get results and I believe that I would bring a very strong voice for the De Bruce ward within the council.

Conservative bring you a real opportunity in this upcoming local election to remove Labour and to bring about some change that in itself will yield rewards.

I want to help address local problems and through your vote being cast for me, things could drastically improve.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service

