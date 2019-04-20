Meet the Foggy Furze candidates standing in the Hartlepool council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

We will concentrate on a ward each day, and today we will be looking at the seven people standing in the Foggy Furze ward.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why you should vote for them, and here’s what they had to say.

LEE CARTWRIGHT (VETERANS’ AND PEOPLE’S PARTY)

I was schooled at St. Aiden’s and my parents have managed and owned businesses in Foggy Furze adding to the community for numerous years.

While I live outside the ward, I am very much part of the local authority responsible for it, my family still live there and it is where my heart is, I ultimately want to improve the area and build on the strong community that it is.

I lived in Foggy Furze for most of my life and I am passionate about the area. I moved from Alverstone Avenue in December of 2018 as I felt that crime was on the rise, I endeavour to make security in Foggy Furze my priority.

Having discussed this with people from the area, I believe this is what the community wants and everyone should feel safe in their own home.

My family and the people‘s wellbeing of Foggy Furze is my drive to make the Ward a better place to live.

With the help of an already strong and caring Ward, I do believe that VAPP is the change required.

Foggy Furze is at the centre of Hartlepool and I hope to make a difference and you can too by simply voting for me and VAPP in May.

KEVIN CRANNEY (LABOUR PARTY)

I have lived in Hartlepool all my life married with 3 grown up children and 4 grandchildren.

At the age of 28 I secured employment in the voluntary sector where I gained a diploma in supervisory management and helped develop innovative projects targeted at the most disadvantaged and vulnerable residents with a focus on skills, employment, self-employment and social enterprise development.

After seeing the challenges and problems local people of all ages faced, through my work in the voluntary sector, I became a councillor to act as an advocate for vulnerable people and ensure services were better targeted to meet resident’s needs.

I left full-time employment in 2011 to be a full-time Carer for my elderly parents as well as continuing my role as a councillor. My Mother passed away in 2014 and my Father in 2015.

I am presently Deputy Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Chair of Regeneration Services working with members to promote Hartlepool as a place to invest.

I believe to be a good councillor you have to be accountable, approachable and accessible to residents I will not make false promises and will work hard for Foggy Furze residents to continue to improve the ward.

JOE LARKIN (INDEPENDENT)

My name is Joe Larkin and I am standing as an Independent Candidate for Foggy Furze.

It makes sense to me that being ‘Independent’ means freedom from party control, voting on what is right, not what the party leader wants; in other words ‘common sense politics.’

I live locally and am close by to serve Foggy Furze. I am very aware that to be an effective councillor he/she should be dutiful, visible, accessible and actively involved within the life of the ward.

I am currently involved in prevailing social issues in an area which was once a thriving community in Hartlepool.

Sadly it has gone the way it often does ―when the powers that be take their ‘eye off the ball’ and are dazzled by vanity projects and self-aggrandisement.

Ward issues actually do matter! Rising levels of criminality, anti-social behaviour, and a lack of pride (by a minority) is on the increase.

My pledge to the people of Foggy Furze is: if you choose me to be your councillor I will fight the local issues which matter to you.

‘Love your ward, Love Hartlepool’ …yes, however, the love must include respect and pride ―in this ‘Great Old Town.’

DEN LOYNES (LOCAL CONSERVATIVES)

I have been a Conservative activist along with my wife, Councillor Brenda Loynes for over 7 years.

My passion is to see the town do well and for residents by securing jobs with fair wages.

Over the last few years we have seen a lot of capital monies raised by the council for building works and my own view is that we need to spend more time concentrating on generating actual revenue – money that can be used to support the most vulnerable in our town!

Foggy Furze has been run by Labour for too long! I want to bring real change.

Local Conservatives are seen as being the party that punches above its weight in the council and we want to raise the number of councillors we have to bring actual change for the betterment of all.

We can only do this by having more Councillors seated in the chamber.

I want to support officers to continue their fantastic work with children in looked after care, vulnerable adults and older people and as someone who has worked all their life, I think it is now an opportunity for me to give something back to the people of Hartlepool.

MICHAEL RITCHIE (GREEN PARTY)

I’m running as a candidate for Foggy Furze this year, in hope of bringing a different perspective to our little part of town.

I’m a Green Party candidate. I joined the party in 2014 because I wanted to make a difference, be part of something positive.

I wanted to be a part of something that thought about the future and not just short term goals, listened to its members, and cared about not just a small southern part, but the whole of our brilliant country.

I will embody all these beliefs while representing our ward. Being from/and living in the ward I’m aware of many of the problems we face, as well as how great we are at overcoming them.

We’re made up of great individuals and I would aim to be available to all of you, raise your issues to the council, and fight for your solutions. I would do this through drop in sessions and easy direct contact.

I believe it’s important for a councillor to be available and accountable to those they represent.

If I was given the opportunity to represent Foggy Furze Ward, I would do this and much more. It’s a ward worth representing.

CONNOR STALLARD (INDEPENDENT)

I am an independent candidate who is standing in the Foggy Furze ward.

I have grown up in the ward and I am 18 years of age and I know people will think I am too young but I am determined to make a change to the area and I want to try and stop drugs and crime in the area.

I am standing to give young people voice in their community and across the town.

I want to bring more services for people to access in the area and town wide. Such like youth clubs and places where people can go and get help if they need it or somewhere for them to meet their friends.

I want to be the voice for the working class of the community.

If people choose me I will put the money I get paid back in to Foggy Furze. If you want change vote Connor.

ANDREW WILDBERG (INDEPENDENT)

Did not supply picture or statement.



By Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service