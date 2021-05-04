All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the seven candidates standing in the Hart ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Elver Alicarte (Veterans' and People's Party)

Hart ward election candidates. Top row, from left to right, Elver Alicarte, Tom Cassidy, Rob Cook and David Innes. Bottom row, left to right, Melanie Morley, John Riddle and Cameron Sharp.

I am a 47-year-old married father of three children living in the Hart ward.

I am originally from the Philippines but made Hartlepool my home and place of work when I moved here in 2006.

The boxer Manny Pacquiao is a good friend of mine and I am passionate about sport and giving children opportunities through sport. I feel that our children need the best start in life and a safe place to play. Our play parks are nice but could be better and safer.

We have seen a lot of vandalism over the past few years and I feel that we could do more about this also.

Tom Cassidy (Conservative Party)

As your Conservative councillor, I will continue to represent the people of Hart Village, Clavering and Bishop Cuthbert.

For the last 18 months, I have been the only active ward councillor with a 91% attendance record at the Civic Centre. Conservatives and Independents have been working together and delivered a council tax freeze for everyone across the town.

As a Conservative councillor, I can work directly with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and fight for extra investment into the Hart ward. Vote Tom Cassidy - Your Local Conservative for Hart Ward on Thursday 6th May.

Rob Cook (Independent)

The first responsibility of all councillors is to represent the people who elected them. This is exactly what I will do without any political influence or bias.

I will work with all councillors to ensure that you the residents get what is best for Hart ward and Hartlepool.

Some issues that need addressing include dog fouling, fly-tipping, litter, parking, anti-social behaviour and better facilities for young people. There are many more as we all know.

If elected I promise that I will remain Independent and work alongside everyone in Hart ward to make it a safe, clean and happier place to live.

David Innes (Labour Party)

I have spent the majority of my working life as the proprietor of a retail and wholesale stationery business here in Hartlepool.

Since retirement I have worked as a taxi driver, giving me many opportunities to hear and discuss the issues that impact the folk of Hartlepool, especially their everyday lives, their family and their community.

I want to use my experience and knowledge to help the residents of the Hart ward and improve our area. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Melanie Morley (Labour Party)

As a solicitor, specialising in supporting people with learning difficulties, as well as being a mum to four children, I am passionate about helping people.

Growing up in the RAF I spent a great deal of time abroad, but remember fondly my childhood holidays in Hartlepool, the town I am so proud to call my home.

I am hoping to use my legal expertise to scrutinise council work more effectively and get a better deal for residents. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

John Riddle (Independent)

I was educated at Jesmond Road School, Dyke House before attending the University of Leeds to study English Law and Psychology.

I then returned home to work as a Probation Officer, a job I held for more than three decades.

I have served the people of Hartlepool as a Youth Leader, Councillor, volunteer and a social worker.

I'm a writer of paperback books ranging from “The Life of Brian Honour” to books about the Queens Rink and the old Empire Theatre. They have resulted in many donations to Hartlepool charities and good causes.

I am also the Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator for schemes in Bishop Cuthbert, Hart Village and the Clavering Estate.

Cameron Sharp (Labour Party)

I am standing for council in the Hart ward because I want to work hard for positive change in Hartlepool in the hope of seeing a return to ‘the good old days’ today’s generation are often told about, but sadly have yet to experience due to years of cuts, austerity and mismanagement.

As a 21 year old, I have recently completed a degree in History and Politics and I am preparing to embark on my training to become a teacher. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

