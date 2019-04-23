Meet the Headland candidates standing in the Hartlepool council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

We are concentrating on a ward each day, and today we will be looking at the four people standing in the Headland and Harbour ward.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why you should vote for them, and here’s what they had to say.



IAN CAWLEY (LABOUR PARTY)



With my whole family living in the town from my elderly father to my own daughters, I have as big an interest as anyone in making sure OUR council looks after OUR community.

A vote for me isn’t for me alone, as a Labour candidate I’m backed by over 600 other Hartlepool residents whose skills and expertise I can rely on including doctors, nurses, teachers and business owners.

No other candidate standing in Headland and Harbour has that kind of support to rely on.

Over the last 12 months I’ve worked to save one of our wards community centres and, with others, brought in over half a million pounds to support local poverty initiatives.

On a day-to-day basis I spend a lot of my time listening to the people on the ward and supporting them in bringing about a positive change in the place we live.

Most recently we have come together to support initiatives such as Save the Heugh Battery, The Big Clean-Up, Burbank Baby Bank and a job club.

I already work hard for our community every day, please consider voting for me to help bring about real positive change in Headland and Harbour, and the town.



TOMMY DUDLEY (INDEPENDENT)



I’m Tommy Dudley and I’m hoping to be elected as a councillor for my ward: Headland & Harbour at the 2nd May poll.

This local election is in effect a trial by the people, and in the dock are 650 MPs with 60million judges. This time the dog is going to wag the tail.

I’ll be on the streets, outside the library standing on a concrete ball, giving speeches and taking questions; now that’s real face-time, not sitting by a laptop in a sedentary position posting one-way comments.

The big boys want a coronation, let’s give them a contest. I’ll take any questions, you may not like my answers and I may be wrong, but my answers will be my honest opinions, from what I know and my life experience.

I look different, I sound different; that’s because I am different; but nobody the same ever changed anything.



IAN GRIFFITHS (DEMOCRATS AND VETERANS PARTY)



Hartlepool needs more business people to help make decisions regarding the town, and to represent the residents, businesses and their views. Many of whom feel to have been ignored in the past.

I have been a businessman since leaving the RAF with a Distinguished Service Record and a Commendation in the New Year’s Honours List.

I was a Mortgage Consultant for over 20 years and was named Top Mortgage Adviser in the North of England and Scotland.

I was a Director of Halifax Rugby League, Professional Adviser to the Community Foundation for Calderdale (a regional grants organisation), founder adviser at a Debt Charity and now run Bright Ideas Group in the town.

I am a member of the Hartlepool Carnival Committee, the Armed Forces Liaison Group (organising and assisting in Armed Forces Day, Remembrance Day Parade and other Forces events).

I am also assisting an Anti-Bullying Charity launch in the town and was a member of Hartlepool Round Table, arranging the annual Beer Festival and Boxing Day Dip along with other events.

I feel it’s important that candidates live in their Ward, to appreciate the problems, and good, that the Ward encounters, and my flexible working arrangements will enable me to be a hands-on, efficient and passionate Councillor.



BARBARA WARD (INDEPENDENT UNION)



In the last four years I have volunteered my time to developing a centre for people to come, find an escape, be listened to and feel supported with a wonderful team of volunteers that believe in what we do by the lives we change and the smiles it brings.

It’s not been easy at all, bringing to life a community centre takes a lot of passion and understanding for those that need it.

I have decided to stand as your Independent Union Councillor so I can work alongside fellow respected Councillors Shane Moore and Tim Fleming.

The Independent Union is the second largest group on our Council and is the main challenger to Labour.

I want to see a Council that works together, across the political divide to deliver results for residents and doesn’t put Party politics first.

Labour have for too long, shut out any ideas that are not their own, that isn’t good enough, we have a genuine chance of forcing a No Overall Control Council.

That means everyone has to sit around the table and work together for you.

That is my vision – if it is yours too, vote Independent Union on 2nd May.

By Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service