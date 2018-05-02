Meet the Victoria ward candidates for Hartlepool's local elections

It's local election time tomorrow, and we've been giving Hartlepool candidates the chances to say why people should vote for them.

Today it's the turn of the Victoria ward candidates.

JUSTIN CUTTS (CONSERVATIVE)

Victoria Ward residents have a simple choice on 3rd May - Conservatives or Labour.

In past elections some of you put your faith in UKIP and elected six UKIP councillors. Five of them repaid your faith by abandoning UKIP and becoming independents.

Many of the six only stood for UKIP after falling out with several political groups they had previously been members of. Now they’ve even abandoned UKIP.

Worse than that, some of the ex-UKIP and the majority of the other independent councillors publicly voted against the councillors' increase in allowances, then privately arranged for the increases to be paid into there banks.

Can you trust independents? If you want the councillors representing your ward to have any influence in maintaining and improving your area, then only the two traditional parties can help.

A vote for an Independent is a vote wasted, Independents have no influence within the council and therefore they cannot change any political policies or decisions you are unhappy with.

Only Conservatives can hold the council to account. Vote Conservative on May 3.

CARL RICHARDSON (LABOUR PARTY)

As a committed socialist, who believes in accountability and holding those in power to account, I am seeking your vote in the forthcoming elections in May.

I am an experienced councillor with a record of being available all year round, and not just appearing when I am up for election.

I, along with my colleagues Lesley Hamilton and Katie Truman, hold regular monthly surgeries, and am a frequent attendee at all six residents' associations in the ward.

I will always continue to champion the interests of Victoria ward residents.

The Labour Party is the only local party that has a published detailed manifesto of the achievements of what we have done and what we are going to do.

Vote Labour, Vote Richardson, on Thursday 3rd May.