Metro expansion plans get further backing in Parliament as MP pushes Minister on taking system to East Durham

Plans to expand the Metro system have been given further backing in Parliament.

North East leaders have urged the Government to back a major Metro expansion which would see stations in Seaham, Washington and the MetroCentre, with a raft of other new rail services linking to County Durham and Northumberland.

Grahame Morris MP

Now Easington MP Grahame Morris has pressed the Government for funding for the plans. It comes after Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson set the case out for taking the system to Washington in a debate in the House of Commons.

Mr Morris asked the Secretary of State for Transport "if he will take steps to improve regional rail connectivity in the Easington constituency through funding the expansion of the Tyne and Wear Metro into East Durham."

Andrew Jones, a Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Department for Transport, Vice-Chair, replied: "I am aware that Nexus have identified several possible extensions to the Tyne and Wear Metro system.

"It would be up to Nexus to identify which of these would be the most effective and to develop a business case and seek funding accordingly.

"The Government is supporting the Tyne and Wear Metro system with £317 million for its reinvigoration and renewal programme and £229 million towards its running costs since 2010.

"Furthermore, in the 2017 Autumn Budget, the Chancellor announced a £337m direct grant to deliver a new fleet of trains for the Tyne and Wear Metro.

"Through the New Stations Fund the Department is also supporting the construction of a new station at Horden Peterlee on the Durham Coast Line in the Hon. Member’s constituency."