A new chemical incident training facility is among plans approved to ‘ensure firefighters are trained to the highest standards’.

The new training structures and facilities are to be built at the Cleveland Fire Brigade headquarters at the Queens Meadow Business Park off Stockton Road in Hartlepool, after proposals were approved by council planning bosses.

Cleveland Fire Brigade HQ

The plans include a chemical rig training structure, compartment fire behaviour training units, a smoke cleaning unit and storage facilities for decommissioned vehicles and other materials.

Ray Khaliq, Director of Technical Services, Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “These new training facilities will mean the completion of our major refurbishment programme which has seen the re-build of four state-of-the-art community fire stations as well as a new training and admin hub at the Queens Meadow complex

“The new training area will be a valuable asset to the brigade and ensure our firefighters are trained to the highest standards as we continue to deliver an excellent service.”

The development will add to the existing training facilities currently at the site, which include a ‘fire house’ and highway simulations.

The petro-chemical rig training structure will be used to simulate hazards at a petro-chemical processing plant.

The training structure will comprise of a structural steel frame along with associated open grate walkways, handrails, pipework and various simulation props.

Meanwhile the compartment fire behaviour training units would mirror conditions faced in building fires, and allow firefighters to assess conditions in a compartment and make decisions on whether to undertake firefighting in the unit, and respond appropriately.

A design and access statement said the aim of the units are ‘to enhance the effectiveness and safety of firefighting activities.’

The training facilities will add to the existing Cleveland Fire Brigade ‘Training and Administration Hub’ at Queens Meadow Business Park.