New Hartlepool Borough Ccouncil committee leaders revealed after post-election reshuffle

The decision has been made as to who will chair each Hartlepool Borough Council committee for the coming year.

As newly elected council leader, Coun Shane Moore, from the Independent Union and Conservative coalition, will be the chair of the council Finance and Policy Committee, with his deputy Coun Mike Young vice chair.

Former council leader Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher will be the chair of the Regeneration Services Committee, with Coun Leisa Smith from the Putting Seaton First group vice chair.

Coun Smith will herself chair the Children’s Services Committee, with Independent Coun John Lauderdale acting as vice chair.

The chair of the Neighbourhood Services Committee will be Coun John Tennant, from the leading coalition, with Putting Seaton First’s Coun Sue Little as vice chair.

Coun Little will be chair of the Adult and Community Based Services Committee, with the Independent Union’s Coun James Brewer acting as vice chair.

The chair of those four committees are also given a place on the Finance and Policy Committee.

Elsewhere deputy leader Coun Mike Young will chair the planning committee with coalition colleague Coun Tim Fleming vice chair.

Representatives from the Independent Union Coalition will chair and vice chair the Licensing Committee, with Coun Bob Buchan and Coun Tony Richardson taking the respective roles.

The Audit and Governance Committee will be chaired by Independent Coun Ged Hall, while Labour’s Coun Lesley Hamilton will be vice chair.

The North and Coastal Community Forum will be chaired by Coun Smith with Coun Little vice chair.

The South and Central Neighbourhood Forum will be chaired by Coun Lee Cartwight, member of the Veterans’ and People’s Party, with UKIP’s Coun David Mincher vice chair.

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service