Plans have been lodged to convert a former shop into a tattoo studio, which would include offering an apprenticeship to a local student.

Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by Paul Iles state he wants to open a tattoo studio in unit 18 at The Arches complex on Park Road in Hartlepool.

The unit was previously home to a charity craft shop but closed in 2018, according to planning documents.

A planning statement submitted by Mr Iles states he wants to have an apprentice from a local college in on a Saturday to help and hopes to donate profit from the studio to charity once it is established.

He currently works in a studio in Hornsea but is keen to work in Hartlepool.

The planning statement said: “Although there are existing tattoo studios in the area, we all have different styles and I will be open at different times of the day so I don’t foresee any trade conflict.

“Opening a tattoo studio in the arches will bring more passing trade to the complex, there is a beautician’s studio, a café and a charity shop which I believe will benefit.

“I am also planning on having an apprentice in on Saturdays. Preferably a student from Hartlepool College of Art.

“This would be the ideal opportunity for someone looking to get into the industry which is still very secretive and notoriously difficult to get into.

“When my business is successful and financially sound, I have an idea to donate the profit from one day’s takings every month to a local charity. I am passionate about supporting local business and local charities.”

If plans are given the go-ahead the studio would be open from 12 to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturday.

Proposals also state Mr Iles would want to install flower beds on the balcony to improve the appearance of the area and he would not change the structure of the unit.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0224.