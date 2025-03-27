Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on whether to grant a licence for a new bar at the site of a former social club has been delayed following fire safety concerns.

An initial hearing has been held over a new premises licence application submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the Stranton Social Club building, in Waldon Street.

The proposal stated the new business would be named The Ha’way Inn and feature a lounge area, a main bar, a garden area and a snooker room.

Submitted by Ha’way Inn Limited, it sought permission to be able to sell alcohol on site between 11am and 11pm along with playing live and recorded music and showing films and dance performances.

Plans to transform the former Stranton Social Club, in Hartlepool, into a new bar will be subject to debate at a further council meeting.

The application had to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee following an objection by Cleveland Fire Brigade over public safety concerns.

After evidence was given, councillors ruled they did “not have sufficient information to proceed with a decision one way or another” and adjourned the meeting for 28 days.

This is to give the applicant time to work with the fire brigade to satisfy their concerns.

Architect Mark Morley, speaking in support of the application, stressed a variety of work is ongoing to submit building regulations and planning applications to carry out renovations and improvements to the building, which is “dilapidated” in parts.

He said: “It’s all underway, everything is happening. Everything is in process.

“I think everyone needs to see how much work is going into correcting the situation.”

He also stressed the owner is investing his own money in refurbishing the building although this would fall through and “people will be losing their jobs” if the application is not successful.

Matty Stather, fire safety manager at Cleveland Fire Brigade, stated more safety measures need to be included in the proposals.

But he added that if agreement could be reached over what needs rectifying then they would drop their objection.

He said: “I don’t get a demonstration of how this applicant is showing me that the public safety is at the forefront of their mind in terms of fire safety.

“We’re 100% behind getting people up and running with these unoccupied premises, we want to promote small businesses, we just want it to be done so that it’s safe and it’s right.”