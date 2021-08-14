Newly-elected Hartlepool councillor delighted after new bins installed in town park

Burn Valley councillor Jonathan Brash said he is “over the moon” to deliver the new bins in Hartlepool’s Burn Valley Gardens.

One of his first actions on being elected in May was to ask Hartlepool Borough Council officers to review the bin provision in the park resulting several new ones being ordered.

They have now been installed throughout the park, which Cllr Brash said is at the heart of the local community.

Councillor Jonathan Brash with one the new bins in Burn Valley Gardens.

A number of bins that were either damaged or no longer fit for purpose have been replaced with new, larger units.

Cllr Brash said: “I know that residents, including those in the brilliant Burn Valley North Residents’ Association, have been asking for these new bins for years and so I am over the moon to have been able to finally deliver them.

"The Burn Valley Gardens hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to fight for more investment both here and right across the ward.”

He added he is looking at several other issues in the gardens, including paths that need repairing and the replacement of play equipment.

He said: “There is always more to do and I will continue to work with local residents, volunteers and council officers to improve the gardens for the local community.”

The Burn Valley Gardens stretches from the outskirts of the town centre to the Family Wood and Summerhill.

