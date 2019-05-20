Nigel Farage says 'some remainers have become radicalised' after being hit by milkshake during Brexit Party walkabout in Newcastle

Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader today became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip's Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Mr Farage was led away by security as a person was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs.

The politician had just given a short speech at the city's Monument as part of a tour of the country ahead of polling day on Thursday.

Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald's outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, the restaurant's staff have said.

Related: European elections in the North East: How and when to vote and a full list of candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. Pic: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire.

Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle, said it was a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake.

He said: "I didn't know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance."

Mr Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw MrFarage.

He explained: "It's a right of protest against people like him.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. Pic: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire.

"The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."

The politician had just given a short speech at the city's Monument as part of a tour of the country ahead of polling day on Thursday.

In footage shot shortly after the incident, Mr Farage could be heard saying "how did you not stop that?" as his staff ushered him away from the scene.

Mr Farage tweeted: "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. Pic: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire.

"For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."

Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald's outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, according to the restaurant's staff.