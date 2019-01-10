No Deal Brexit: Do you think we should leave the EU without a deal? Vote in our poll

MPs are currently taking part in a week of debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal next week.

Theresa May's plan was originally due to be put before the Commons in December, but was postponed over fears she would lose. As part of the discussions, a single debate will be held on Monday surrounding seven petitions which have attracted more than 650,000 signatures from the public. The petitions range from those calling for a no-deal Brexit, to those demanding a second referendum. Ahead of the vote on Tuesday (January 15), we want to know if you think a no-deal Brexit is better than a bad deal.

Today, Business Secretary Greg Clark has warned there was a danger that the country could "fall into" a no-deal unless MPs came together to agree a way forward.

He added: "The default is in law that unless we have a deal, then we will fall into no-deal.

"What Parliament needs to do is recognise that we need to put differences aside and establish agreement on a deal. It is something that has to involve the whole of Parliament."