‘No one could have been more proud than I have been to serve’: Retiring ceremonial mayor celebrates raising £12,000 for charity

The retiring ceremonial mayor of Hartlepool stated he is proud of his achievements after raising £12,000 for charity during his civic year.

Allan Barclay said it was a great honour to serve as the ceremonial mayor for 2018/19, and received a commemorative medal honouring his work at the annual council meeting.

He said one of his highlights for the year was raising around £12,000 to be split between the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group.

The outgoing mayor, along with the outgoing deputy mayor Rob Cook, also thanked residents and councillors as they departed their roles as councillor.

Mr Barclay said: “The past year I’ve had the huge honour of holding the office of ceremonial mayor. No one could have been more proud than I have been to serve as the first citizen of our borough.

“The role has been so much easier thanks to the support I have received from Rob Cook [deputy mayor].

“I must say the events surrounding the World War One centenary were a real highlight during my time as ceremonial mayor.

“During my time as ceremonial mayor I have enjoyed so many wonderful experiences, I have enjoyed all the visits and events.

“Visiting Hartlepool schools has been a huge pleasure, it never ceases to amaze me the talent our children have.”

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher praised Mr Barclay’s work helping to set up the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group and Hartlepool Armed Forces Covenant.

He said: “He should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved in his role as ceremonial mayor and armed forces champion.”

Outgoing deputy mayor Mr Cook also said he was thankful for his time in the role, having previously served as mayor in 2016/17, and also for his time as a councillor.

He said: “We attended events all over the area, met up with some old friends, and made some new ones. To represent Hartlepool in any way is an honour and not a lot of people get to do that, and we get the honour of doing it twice.

“I want to thank all staff and all councillors for making the last 15 years an experience I wouldn’t have missed for all the tea in China.”

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service