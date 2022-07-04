North East voters have their say on the next general election in the UK

Elections to the UK’s Parliament usually take place every five years.

And while the date of the next general election has not been confirmed, the last one took place on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

As it stands, the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, unless it has been dissolved sooner by the Queen. Polling day would then be expected 25 days later.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This would, in theory, put the next scheduled election early in 2025.

In 2019, Boris Johnson’s Conservatives won a landslide majority of 80 seats.

Data recorded by YouGov between April 7 and June 23 this year showed that 60% of adults polled disapprove of the current Government’s record to date.

Meanwhile, a separate YouGov tracker – carried out between January 27 and June 16 this year – found that 24% of respondents think a small Conservative majority is the most likely result of the next general election.

In the last week, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has challenged the Prime Minister to call a snap election, following two recent by-election losses for the Conservatives.

Labour regained its seat in Wakefield, while the Liberal Democrats gained Tiverton and Honiton in Devon. The latter constituency had held a Conservative MP since 1997.

Here’s what North East constituents had to say about their vote:

John Wild: “None of them deserve our vote.”

Gary Scott: “Wish I could vote SNP in the North East, they are not greedy.”

Pete Lewis: “I would vote Conservative for only the second time in 45 years. The first time was the last election. Nothing’s changed as far as I am concerned.”

Louise Bond: “Boris to stay. No matter what anyone says, no one could have predicted a pandemic like Covid so no one knows if anyone else could have done a better job.”

Andrew Waite: “Tactically - whatever reduces the prospect of the current inhabitants of No 10 remaining there.”

Karen Waugh: “I honestly think we need an apolitical government led by scientists, economists, heads of health and social care etc.”

David John Gardner: “Let's see the manifestos first and who promises to stick to them!”

Mark Pinckney: “I reckon the Tories would still win, albeit with a massively reduced majority.”

Peter Chamberlayne: “I guess if there is a half-decent Independent candidate, I may go for them.”

Ken Brown: “If they held a snap election now I think they'd get the shock of their lives at how low the turn-out would be.”

Davinder Sangha: “Labour. They haven't been in power for 12 years but everyone seems to think they're to blame.”

David Pearce: “Labour have lost their way big time they are no longer a party for working class people.”

Tommy Miller: “Tories need to do something about the fuel prices and cost of living, then they would certainly be in with a chance of getting my vote.”