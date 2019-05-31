Plan for stand upgrade at Hartlepool rugby club gets the go-ahead

A town rugby club has been given the go-ahead to install new stands to provide more modern facilities.

Council planning bosses have approved proposals submitted by Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Football Club to demolish its existing standing-only brick stands at its home in West View Road and build two replacement stands in roughly the same place at either side of the pitch.

The ground, called the New Friarage, has been home to the rugby team since 1879 and the two new stands are to be metal frames each featuring 75 seats, making a total of 150.

A report from council senior planning officer Laura Chambers said the plans were approved as they would have no adverse impact on the area and improve the ground.

She said: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle as it would see the improvement of existing community facilities but would not result in the loss of green infrastructure.

“In addition, the scheme is appropriately designed so as not to adversely affect the amenity of neighbouring occupiers or the adjacent non-designated heritage asset.”

A planning statement previously submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council on behalf of the rugby club said it will provide more modern facilities.

It said the reasoning for such a development is that the current stands are of an age and standard that they are no longer deemed suitable for purpose.

The planning statement added: “It is therefore proposed that these existing stands are removed to avoid any future threat to the land users and the erection of modern safe covered seating is erected to provide new facilities to the sport spectators.

“It is felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site as mentioned given its ideal location.

“The design has used the surrounding developments for aesthetic reasons in order to harmonise with the area.

“In total a total of 150 new covered seating will be provided between the two stands.”

The plans also stated they have carried out steps to ensure work will be in keeping with the local area.

The stands are to be 10x3m steel frame designs and would be covered and located at each side of the pitch.

No objections were submitted to the plans.

The rugby club has teams for all ages and abilities, including teams for men, women, boys and girls.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service