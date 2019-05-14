Plan to demolish vacant vandal-hit Hartlepool office block

Plans have been lodged to demolish a vacant office block hit by vandalism to make way for future development.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council by Thirteen Housing Group to demolish the two storey ‘Wynyard House’ office block in Wynyard Road in the town.

Plans will then be made at a future date for how the site will be developed, with no details revealed currently.

An application submitted by bosses at Thirteen said the site is ‘detrimental’ to the local area and has been hit by vandalism.

It said: “The building is vacant, surplus to requirements and has been vandalised. It is currently screened and detrimental to the locality.

“Proposals for development of the site will be made at a future date and application made through the appropriate planning process.

“The existing perimeter fencing will be retained and additional heras security fencing erected to secure the full site boundary.”

The plans state work would commence by the 22nd July this year and demolition would last 12 week, with a final completion date of the 4th October.

They also state working hours on the demolition would be limited to Monday to Friday, 8am until 6pm, except in cases of emergency.

Asbestos surveys have already been undertaken and asbestos removed from the main building.

Asbestos remaining in the basement will be removed by the demolition contractor who holds an asbestos licence, the plans state.

All utility services will be disconnected to the site perimeter prior to demolition commencing.

The proposals state the property will be surveyed in advance of demolition to ascertain any issues relating to nesting birds or bats and, application made to Natural England should any mitigation measures be needed.

A decision on the demolition is expected to be made by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by the end of the month.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service