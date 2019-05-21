Planning application submitted to create two new stands at rugby club in Hartlepool

Plans have been lodged by a town rugby club to provide new stands to offer more modern facilities.

Proposals have been submitted by Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Football Club to demolish its existing brick stands at its home in West View Road and build two replacement stands.

The ground, called the New Friarage, has been home to the rugby team since 1879 and the two new stands would be metal frames each featuring 75 seats, making a total of 150.

A planning statement submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council on behalf of the rugby club said it will provide more modern facilities.

It said the reasoning for such a development is that the current stands are of an age and standard that they are no longer deemed suitable for purpose.

The planning statement added: “It is therefore proposed that these existing stands are removed to avoid any future threat to the land users and the erection of modern safe covered seating is erected to provide new facilities to the sport spectators.

“It is felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site as mentioned given its ideal location.

“The design has used the surrounding developments for aesthetic reasons in order to harmonise with the area.

“In total a total of 150 new covered seating will be provided between the two stands.”

The plans also stated they had carried out steps to ensure any work would be in keeping with the local area.

The proposed stands would be 10x3m steel frame designs and would be covered and located at each side of the pitch.

The rugby club has teams for all ages and abilities, including teams for men, women, boys and girls.

Neighbouring properties to the rugby pitch and relevant council teams have also been consulted on the plans and to date no objections have been submitted.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0102.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service