Plans have been approved to demolish a fire-hit former care home building.

It comes after proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to knock down West View House, in West View Road.

The application from Adam Hartley at North Bay Developments will see the disused care home site levelled and the land cleared.

It added the reasons for the demolition are that the building is “fire damaged” and “to facilitate redevelopment of the site”.

A report from council planning officers has now confirmed the application to pull down the site has been approved.

It added the building is “not of any local significance, nor does its demolition give rise to any significant concerns relating to amenity as a result of the proposed method of demolition”

The future use of the land is unknown at this stage, with the proposals noting the area would be “redeveloped subject to a future planning application”.

Planning documents state demolition is expected to take eight to 10 weeks to complete and will be carried out by “an approved and suitably experienced specialist contractor”.

It comes after firefighters from as far away as Saltburn spent more than six hours dealing with a blaze at the property in August 2022.

After fully extinguishing it, Cleveland Fire Brigade chiefs said it was “a challenging incident” as the building was “unsafe in certain areas and the fire was spreading in the roof space”.

The fire caused “40% damage” to the building, which is located near Westview Lodge Care Home, and water damage throughout.