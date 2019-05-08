Plans for 195 homes in Hartlepool rejected after more than 50 objections

Plans for up to 195 new homes to be built in Hartlepool have been rejected by planning bosses following more than 50 objections from residents.

Planning officers at Hartlepool Borough Council had recommended outline proposals for up to 195 properties at the Seaview Park Homes estate off Easington Road were rejected by the planning committee.

In total 52 letters of objection had been received for the development, along with a 38-signature petition, raising issues such as noise, disruption, increased dog fouling, and negative impact on the character of the rural area.

The plans had previously been set for a decision at a planning meeting last month, but councillors moved to delay making a decision for a site visit.

Councillors on the committee voted in favour of the officer recommendations and rejected the plans, submitted by Hill Enterprises.

A report from senior council planning officer Laura Chambers said the application lacked detail in relation to the design, scale and nature of development, and recommended it was refused.

Coun Marjorie James said: “The land as a whole, I could only really describe as a ravine.

“I think there will be multiple issues particularly if the authority has not been provided with all the documentation and evidence they required.”

Two residents, Mr Stephenson and Mr Jones, spoke at the committee meeting objecting to the plans on behalf of those who lived nearby to the site.

They said: “Seaview Park is a place where many old, retired and disabled people live. This development in effect of the noise vibration, dust, exhaust fumes and smell would be a major health factor not only in the construction phase but also when completed.

“Seaview Park does not have pavements, people must walk on the roads, and increased traffic would be a safety hazard for residents, as well as where there is fallen debris from vehicles and the likelihood for slips, trips and falls.

“It would leave our homes and our residents very vulnerable, the lack of police patrols due to cutbacks will not help the situation.

“This will have a significant impact on Easington Road and inevitably increase the likelihood of more accidents. The infrastructure is already inadequate for this area.”

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant had stated the development would have featured one and two storey properties and would have come with dedicated open spaces and play equipment.

It said: “The proposed development would not cause a direct impact on the surrounding landscape, nature and heritage designations.

“The masterplan proposals will demonstrate improvements to existing public rights of way, enhancing pedestrian accessibility.”

The site has been in use as a caravan park for a number of decades and has been developed further to include different properties at the site.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service