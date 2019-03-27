Plans for 31 new affordable homes in Hartlepool recommended for approval

A proposal for 31 new affordable homes in a new housing development could be set to get the go-ahead.

Plans were submitted at the end of last year for the two and three bedroomed homes to be built over two separate plots of land off Lealholm Road in Hartlepool.

Applicant Engie Ltd is seeking full planning permission from Hartlepool Borough Council for the scheme in association with housing provider Thirteen, with all of the properties proposed to be affordable housing.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee are to make a decision on the proposal next week, with officers recommending the plans are given the go-ahead.

A report from senior planning officer Laura Chambers said the plans would have several benefits for the area.

It said: “The proposed development would provide new dwellings in an existing residential area of the town, bringing a currently vacant area of land back into use.

“The location of the development is considered appropriate in principle and would provide a number of benefits, including affordable housing.

“The scheme is considered to be of an acceptable design, appropriate to the area, which would not detract from the visual amenities of the area.”

The homes would be built over two parcels of land to the south east and south west of Newholm Court, directly east and west of Lealholm Road, which is split into two cul-de-sacs, with no through road connecting them.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant said consultations have been held with councillors and residents to help develop the scheme.

He said: “The proposal seeks to create new homes on an existing piece of developed land which provides natural pieces of infill development.

“The submitted scheme has evolved through a series of iterations to make the best use of the land and to address various consultee comments.

“We hope that the process has led to the submission of a robust and attractive proposal for this new residential development.”

The proposals are to go before the planning committee due to three objections being submitted to the plans from nearby residents.

These raised concerns the plans could cause increased anti-social behaviour along with increased traffic pressure and parking problems.

One resident said: “These new houses are going to give more ammunition to the troublemakers to rob, destroy properties and it’s not fair on decent people being moved in to an area where they could be targeted.

“The other main problem is the traffic. People will be speeding up and down and it will cause serious and major problems with the junction trying to get in and out.”

However council bosses noted crime statistics in the Newholm Court were relatively low and the new homes would ‘not have a particularly adverse impact’.

A decision will be made at the planning committee meeting at the Civic Centre next Wednesday from 10.30am.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service